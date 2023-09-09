Whether it’s an idyllic spot for coffee enthusiasts escaping the rush of city life, a quaint green space in which to enjoy brunch or a place to get tips on how to best look after your houseplants, the Capital is blooming with all things botanical and a happy haven for houseplant lovers.
1. Grow Urban
Grow Urban has two shops in Edinburgh - in Grove Street and St Vincent Street. The shops are packed full of plants, pots and accessories. You can enjoy coffee with cake while you peruse and the shops, which are dog friendly, also do houseplant deliveries. Photo: Supplied
2. The Keller Taproom
The Keller Taproom in Broughton Street Lane is a public house selling German beers. They have their own brewery on site and the decor has a warm, solid feel. The bar is made from planks of wood, a wood-burning stove plenty of plants dotted around. Plants are also on sale - and there's a cool pair of swinging chairs by the window. Photo: Supplied
3. Plant Bae
Plant Bae in Easter Road is a quirky cafe with with indoor and outdoor seating. Most of the food is vegan and they have a changing menu of sandwiches, toasties and brunch items like granola and French toast. They serve baked goods galore, including a creative selection of pastries and vegan brownies. Photo: Google
4. Urban Jungle Brunch Room
Plant shop and cafe Urban Jungle Brunch Room is an oasis in Leith Walk. Inside the former supermarket you can find houseplants, gifts and food, with a shop adjoining the Brunch Room. The cafe specialises in casual dishes, cake and coffee. Photo: Supplied