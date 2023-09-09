News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh plant shops: 10 of Edinburgh's best cafes, pubs and shops for plant lovers where you buy house plants

Here are the places you can get plants and even grab lunch or coffee
By Jolene Campbell
Published 9th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

Edinburgh has seen a boom in cafes, pubs and quirky shops stocking plants. Since the pandemic, when green spaces proved a lifeline for many in the city, many have sprung up and taken root in local communities across the city.

Whether it’s an idyllic spot for coffee enthusiasts escaping the rush of city life, a quaint green space in which to enjoy brunch or a place to get tips on how to best look after your houseplants, the Capital is blooming with all things botanical and a happy haven for houseplant lovers.

Grow Urban has two shops in Edinburgh - in Grove Street and St Vincent Street. The shops are packed full of plants, pots and accessories. You can enjoy coffee with cake while you peruse and the shops, which are dog friendly, also do houseplant deliveries.

1. Grow Urban

The Keller Taproom in Broughton Street Lane is a public house selling German beers. They have their own brewery on site and the decor has a warm, solid feel. The bar is made from planks of wood, a wood-burning stove plenty of plants dotted around. Plants are also on sale - and there's a cool pair of swinging chairs by the window.

2. The Keller Taproom

Plant Bae in Easter Road is a quirky cafe with with indoor and outdoor seating. Most of the food is vegan and they have a changing menu of sandwiches, toasties and brunch items like granola and French toast. They serve baked goods galore, including a creative selection of pastries and vegan brownies.

3. Plant Bae

Plant shop and cafe Urban Jungle Brunch Room is an oasis in Leith Walk. Inside the former supermarket you can find houseplants, gifts and food, with a shop adjoining the Brunch Room. The cafe specialises in casual dishes, cake and coffee.

4. Urban Jungle Brunch Room

