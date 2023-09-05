If you've ever dreamed of running a business but didn't think you had the budget, then this former police box is worth a look.

A former police box in the city centre is up for auction offering buyers a chance to ‘own a piece of Edinburgh’s history’.

Most recently used as a “Flower Stop” business, the tardis-like box on the corner of Brandon Terrace and Howard Street in the Canonmills area could be snapped up when it goes under the hammer next week, with offers starting at £22,000.

The now derelict unit near the city’s Royal Botanic Garden has retained a number of original character features and also has an electricity supply, water connection and a telephone point to reinstall a landline if required. A rolling ground rent lease is in place with Edinburgh council at £50pcm to cover the box site and small surrounding area.

The police box has retained original features

It’s one of 142 police boxes across the Capital, with many operating as coffee shops, eateries and even a pop-up for hire. In the days before mobile phones, the police boxes were an important lifeline to bobbies on the beat. Designed by city architect Ebenezer James MacRae and rolled out across the capital during the 1930s, they were originally used by officers to report and respond to incidents.

Eventually made obsolete through the invention of walkie-talkies and other communication technology, many of the police boxes have since been bought up and creatively re-imagined by businesses.

Mandi Cooper. managing director for Auction House Scotland, said: “This former police box offers a small business owner the chance to own a piece of Edinburgh’s history and operate their business in a truly unique setting. What’s more, the unit is in a fantastic location that benefits from high levels of local and tourist footfall, along with a number of bus stops close by.”

