1 . New Chapter, Eyre Place

The award-winning New Chapter restaurant in Eyre Place, on the edge of the New Town, regularly features among the top 10 Edinburgh restaurants on Trip Advisor. Spread over a ground-floor main dining area with bar and two basement dining areas, it can accommodate up to 90 customers. New Chapter opened in 2015, but a restaurant has traded from the site for well over 30 years. The site has always proved to be popular given the high-quality trading area and demographics on the doorstep. And it is advertised as an Ideal opportunity for a chef-patron. Asking price: On request. Photo: BusinessesForSale.com