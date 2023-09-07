And over the years they sometimes change hands, which may or may not mean a rebrand or a change of style. It’s always a matter of interest when a familiar cafe or restaurant is up for sale.
Here are nine businesses – cafes, shops and restaurants in and around the Capital – which are currently on the market at BusinessesForSale.com and looking for new owners.
1. New Chapter, Eyre Place
The award-winning New Chapter restaurant in Eyre Place, on the edge of the New Town, regularly features among the top 10 Edinburgh restaurants on Trip Advisor. Spread over a ground-floor main dining area with bar and two basement dining areas, it can accommodate up to 90 customers. New Chapter opened in 2015, but a restaurant has traded from the site for well over 30 years. The site has always proved to be popular given the high-quality trading area and demographics on the doorstep. And it is advertised as an Ideal opportunity for a chef-patron. Asking price: On request. Photo: BusinessesForSale.com
2. Rodi Turkish barbeque restaurant, Morrison Street
Rodi Turkish barbeque restaurant occupies a prominent location on the corner of Morrison Street and Gardner’s Crescent, close to the Edinburgh International Conference Centre. It has 40 covers and the current operators have had it for six years, offering freshly prepared Turkish cuisine. The owners are putting it on the market to concentrate on another restaurant they own elsewhere in Edinburgh. Asking price: On request. Photo: BusinessesForSale.com
3. Harbour Café, Fisherrow
The Harbour Cafe in Fisherrow, Musselburgh, is described as a thriving business in a historic location. Overlooking the 17th century harbour, the cafe boasts a fully-equipped kitchen with under-counter fridges, freezers, and countertop display fridges as well as a La Marzocco coffee machine, claimed to be the Rolls Royce of such machines, and serves freshly-produced food. The cafe is described as a profitable venture that can be easily managed, with low overheads and a dedicated customer base. Asking price: £79,000. Photo: BusinessesForSale.com
4. Stac Polly, New Town
Stac Polly at the corner of Dublin Street and Albany Street in Edinburgh's New Town is advertised as "somewhat of an Edinburgh dining institution". It has been in its current hands for five years, but was previously under the same ownership for 28 years. It has a ground-floor gin bar with 30 covers and a traditional restaurant space for up to 80 covers. The sale details say:"The business would be equally suited to a continuation of name and trading style or indeed providing the size and scope for a full rebrand and change of trading style." Asking price: £29,500. Photo: BusinessesForSale.com