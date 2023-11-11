Thousands gathered to demand a ceasefire.

Massive crowds descended on Edinburgh city centre on Saturday for a Pro-Palestine protest as the outcry grows over the Gaza crisis.

Protesters joined marches across Scotland and the UK to demand a ceasefire in the region, on the same day people gather to remember those who have died in military conflicts since World War One.

First Minister Humza Yousaf, whose parents-in-law escaped from Gaza last week, has backed the right of protesters to hold events on Armistice Day despite UK Government claims it was ‘provocative and disrespectful’.

In Scotland there have been protest marches over the last four weekends. Five people were also arrested after a group occupied the roof of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh last week.

The Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign led protests in Edinburgh on Saturday afternoon, as well as marches in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Forres, and Dundee.

Protests began in the UK on 14 October, one week after Hamas launched an attack in Israel that killed 1,400 people and saw 229 held as hostages. Since then, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says more than 10,800 Palestinians have been killed.

Here are nine powerful images taken of protesters in the Capital.

March at Waverley Bridge on November 11, 2023 Protesters participate in a Pro-Palestinian march in Edinburgh. The protest, which demands a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and an end to bombing in Gaza, was held on Armistice Day, 105 years since the end of World War I. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Protesters held 'Free Palestine' placards Protesters at Pro-Palestinian march in the Capital on Saturday. Thousands gathered to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and an end to bombing in Gaza. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Protesters demand 'Stop the Genocide' Protesters in Edinburgh, on Armistice day demand ceasefire. They held signs calling to Stop the Genocide and Boycott Apartheid Israel. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images