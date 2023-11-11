News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh protest: Pro-Palestine march in city centre sees trams suspended due to large crowds

Protesters gathered in the city centre on same day as Armistice day services.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 11th Nov 2023, 14:44 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 14:49 GMT
A Pro-Palestinian protest in Edinburgh on Saturday saw trams suspended for more than an hour due to large crowds.

Protesters across Scotland gathered on Saturday to demand a ceasefire in the region, defying calls from some politicians for marches to be banned.

The Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign led protests in Edinburgh, as well as marches in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Forres, and Dundee on Saturday afternoon.

Trams suspended due to large protest in city centreTrams suspended due to large protest in city centre
Crowds gathered in the city centre an hour after the Armistice Day event. Eyewitnesses reported that 'thousands' of people marched through the streets and gathered at the Waverley Bridge and St Andrew Square.

The march started at 12pm. Edinburgh trams announced trams were suspended after 1.30pm. An update just after 2.30pm confirmed trams had resumed but warned passengers of delays while services returned to normal.

A post on twitter said: “Due to a large protest in the city centre affecting trams in both directions, tram service is temporarily suspended. Ticket acceptance in place on Lothian Buses.”

Demonstrations took place on the same day as many Armistice Day services, with the protest in the Edinburgh passing right next to the Scott Monument where the remembrance service took place an hour earlier. Royal Legion Scotland held their national remembrance Sunday event at 11am on Sunday.

Other protests will take place in Greenock, Inverness, Stirling, Lerwick, and Dunfermline.

It comes after a high-profile demonstration at the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, which saw several protesters scramble onto the roof of the building to hang banners and a Palestinian flag.

