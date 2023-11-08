Venues have warned a cut to trading hours over the festive season comes at ‘worst possible time’.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hospitality bosses have called for plans to cut festive trading hours for pubs, bars and nightclubs to be binned, claiming the move will ‘punish businesses and customers’.

Licensed venues in the city are currently able to operate for two additional hours between December 18 and January 3. But proposals by the new Edinburgh Licensing Board venues could see the extended holiday hours cut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s hospitality trade associations said the move comes at the worst possible time. Trade representatives said the move is ‘unjustifiable’ pointing out that many are hit by a triple whammy of continuing effects of the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis and soaring energy costs. It comes after warnings that strict licensing rules are ‘stifling’ investment in Edinburgh's hospitality industry and calls for greater flexibility over opening and closing times.

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

The Scottish Beer & Pub Association (SBPA), Scottish Licensed Trade Association, Scottish Hospitality Group (SHG), Night Time Industry Association (NTIA) and UKHospitality-Scotland have all joined forces to oppose the cut to terminal hours at the busy time over Christmas and New Year. Under the proposed Licensing Policy Statement, the reduced festive trading could be put in place for five years.

In a joint statement, the five groups said: “This proposal by the new Licensing Board has come completely out of the blue and without any justification. The hospitality sector is still suffering from the impacts of the pandemic, and is also facing a triple whammy of extortionate energy prices, a cost-of-living crisis, and an increase in taxes across the board. This decision will be met with alarm by the city’s pubs, bars and night-time venues and comes at the worst possible time for the sector.

“Edinburgh is a vibrant capital city and the festive period is popular with tourists and locals alike. Reducing hours at this time is the exact opposite of what the Licensing Board should be looking to do and we urgently call on them to remove this ill-thought out and unjustifiable change to a system which has worked positively and been enjoyed for many years. With no evidence put forward as to why such a change should be mooted, we are at a loss as to why the cut has been proposed. Please join with us in responding to the Licensing Board’s consultation (Licensing Board Policy Consultation - Phase 2 - City of Edinburgh Council - Citizen Space) by 12 November 2023. It is unfair to punish businesses and consumers in this way. They must rethink.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad