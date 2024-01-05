Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh residents are being invited to kick start the New Year by signing-up for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

The charity’s popular events, which raise funds for life-saving research, are returning to the Capital this year and anyone who joins this January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special ‘early bird’ sale.

Entries are open now for the Race for Life 5K and 10K events which take place at Holyrood Park, Queens Drive on Sunday June 2. And those in search of some mud-splattered fun can take part in Pretty Muddy Edinburgh in The Meadows on Sunday, June 23. Pretty Muddy Edinburgh Kids for children aged five to 12 is at 10am. And from 11am, teenagers and adults can take on the Pretty Muddy course.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, raises millions of pounds every year across the UK to help beat cancer by funding world-class research.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime*** but Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Edinburgh to join us at Race for Life. There is a race for everyone and we mean everyone. Walk, jog, run or take on the course however it suits best. It’s a chance to feel the power of moving together with fellow Race for Lifers and have fun with it. January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”