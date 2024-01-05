Edinburgh could see more snow as January is set to be a cold month with wintry showers.

Temperatures look set to plummet in the coming weeks with snow expected to fall in Edinburgh, as high winds cause blizzards around the UK.

Friday will see light rain and winds and Saturday will be bright and clear with highs of 5 degrees. From Saturday it's getting chilly with temperatures forecast to fall to minus 2 on Saturday and around minus 1 on Sunday. Sunday and Monday will bring mist across the Capital, with highs of 3 degrees.

Looking ahead to next week freezing temperatures will continue, with highs of 5 and lows of minus 2 for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Snow on Calton Hill on December 8, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images

But forecasters have warned the UK will be surrounded by blizzards by later this month. Across the country snow is expected to fall from January 15 and the Met Office warns that it could feel 'colder than normal'.

Next week will begin mostly dry with clouds and some sunny spells. By the middle of next week there should be a good deal of dry weather. The Met Office forecast says: “Much colder than recently, with frost probably becoming quite widespread and some freezing fog patches are possible in places. Beyond next week, conditions are likely to remain cold, with an increasing chance of some snow showers, developing particularly in the north.”

From January 19, the Met Office forecasts ‘wintry’ snow: "Compared to normal, there is an increased chance of colder than average conditions during this period. Currently, the chance of widespread severe cold is still deemed low, but still the risk of impacts from cold, including ice and snow is greater than normal.

