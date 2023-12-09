Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A six-year-old Labrador staying at the Dogs Trust West Calder is patiently waiting to find his forever home.

Ross is a sweet natured black Labrador with a heart of gold, and is now seeking a peaceful home where he can experience the gentle side of life. This happy chap is looking for patient and understanding owners who can dedicate time and care to teach him the ropes of a new and loving home. Ross would thrive in a tranquil environment with children aged 14 and above, and he would prefer to be the sole pet in the home.

Ross is a shy and sensitive soul who can feel overwhelmed in bustling or fast-paced settings so his preference is to have a calm and peaceful environment where he can feel safe and relaxed. The six-year-old pup will need committed owners who can provide the care and support he requires to grow in confidence. Ross is looking for individuals who are home often and willing to continue his training at a gradual pace that suits his comfort level.

A typical Lab in many ways, Ross loves to play and is an absolute foodie. He loves to explore in the garden and thoroughly enjoys playing with his favourite toys or seeking out a sunny spot to bask in the warmth. Ross is currently learning new skills, including walking on a lead, with remarkable progress in rural areas. With the right care, Ross is poised to blossom into a beloved member of a patient and loving family.

If you think you could provide a home for Ross or any of the 40 plus dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact us on 01506 873459. You can also follow the Dogs Trust West Calder on X @DT_WestCalder and Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder.