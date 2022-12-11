Meet Charlie, the sweet young lurcher who is hoping for a second chance at Dogs Trust West Calder. At two years old, Charlie is a friendly lad who is happiest when in the company of his favourite people. He cannot resist cuddling up beside you for a good neck scratch.

Charlie’s hobbies include zooming around the garden where he can chase his squeaky ball or find a sunny spot to relax in. A keen explorer, he looks forward to his daily walks where he can have a good sniff and investigate. He loves jumping in the car to travel to new places, preferring to walk in quiet areas where he is unlikely to meet other dogs.

Charlie the lurcher is a rescue dog at Dogs Trust West Calder

After a busy day of adventuring, he likes to settle down by your side and have a snooze. Charlie is a clever boy and is fully housetrained. He also very much enjoys his food and will never say no to a tasty treat. As a young lurcher with plenty of energy, Charlie’s ideal owners would be active who enjoy walking. A home where Charlie is the only pet is required although he could live in a home with older children aged 14 and over.

Handsome Charlie is very affectionate once the bond is made – could he be the boy for you? If you think you could provide a home for Charlie or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder and Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder.