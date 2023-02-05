Murray the Staffordshire Bull Terrier is searching for the perfect person to give him belly rubs and play a game of tuggy. The handsome three-year-old rescue dog is currently staying at the Dogs Trust West Calder.

He is friendly with everyone he meets, loves being around people, and will always be first in line for a tummy rub and an ear scratch. Murray enjoys going for walks, especially on woodland adventures. He can be uncomfortable around other dogs so prefers to walk in calm and quiet areas.

Murray has lots of energy and is full of fun. He likes to spend time off the lead in the garden running around with his favourite squeaky frog or having a game of tuggy. Murray is an affectionate boy and can forget his size at times so don’t be surprised if he tries to sit on your knee. Murray has a lot of love to give and when he is with his loved ones, he is the happiest boy.

Murray the Edinburgh rescue dog at Dogs Trust West Calder

Murray is looking for new owners who have owned similar dogs before and who are at home most of the day as he loves having company.