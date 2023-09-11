News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Edinburgh Riding of the Marches: 13 great pictures showing horses and riders parading up the Royal Mile

Crowds turn out in Edinburgh’s Royal Mile to watch annual Riding of the Marches
By Ian Swanson
Published 11th Sep 2023, 13:10 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 13:11 BST

The Edinburgh Riding of the Marches returned to the streets of the Capital on Sunday, September 10, after a three-year break due to the Covid pandemic and the Queen’s death.

The event commemorates the tradition of inspecting the city's boundaries and re-enacts the Captain of the Trained Band's return to the city with the tragic news of defeat at the Battle of Flodden in 1513. The Riding of the Marches can be traced back to at least 1579. After the Union of Parliaments in 1707 the annual inspection ceased until 1946 when a ride was held to celebrate peace after the Second World War.

It returned in it current form in 2009 and has become established as a popular family event, as well as attracting hundreds of riders each year. The procession of horses up the Royal Mile included riders from the 29 Riding Towns of Scotland, each wearing their traditional coloured sashes, as well as riders from around the world.

The Riding of the Marches parade makes its way up the Royal Mile past St Giles' Cathedral.

1. Horses parade up the Royal Mile

The Riding of the Marches parade makes its way up the Royal Mile past St Giles' Cathedral. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales
Crowds turned out to watch the Riding up the Royal Mile despite the poor weather on Sunday afternoon.

2. Don't mind the rain

Crowds turned out to watch the Riding up the Royal Mile despite the poor weather on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales
The parade up the Royal Mile has its roots in the historical Common Ridings of Scotland and follows a morning of high-energy gallops through some of Edinburgh's countryside to re-enact the riding of the boundaries of the city.

3. Ancient tradition

The parade up the Royal Mile has its roots in the historical Common Ridings of Scotland and follows a morning of high-energy gallops through some of Edinburgh's countryside to re-enact the riding of the boundaries of the city. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales
Over 280 horse take part in Edinburgh's Riding of the Marches each year, right in the heart of the Capital.

4. Heart of the Capital

Over 280 horse take part in Edinburgh's Riding of the Marches each year, right in the heart of the Capital. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghQueen