Edinburgh Riding of the Marches: 13 great pictures showing horses and riders parading up the Royal Mile
The Edinburgh Riding of the Marches returned to the streets of the Capital on Sunday, September 10, after a three-year break due to the Covid pandemic and the Queen’s death.
The event commemorates the tradition of inspecting the city's boundaries and re-enacts the Captain of the Trained Band's return to the city with the tragic news of defeat at the Battle of Flodden in 1513. The Riding of the Marches can be traced back to at least 1579. After the Union of Parliaments in 1707 the annual inspection ceased until 1946 when a ride was held to celebrate peace after the Second World War.
It returned in it current form in 2009 and has become established as a popular family event, as well as attracting hundreds of riders each year. The procession of horses up the Royal Mile included riders from the 29 Riding Towns of Scotland, each wearing their traditional coloured sashes, as well as riders from around the world.