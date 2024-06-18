Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's that time of year again! The Royal Highland Centre comes alive on Thursday with the return of The Royal Highland Show – a four-day celebration of Scotland’s best in food, farming and rural life which has been going strong for over 200 years.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event.

When and where is the Royal Highland Show?

Edinburgh's landmark world class agricultural gathering always takes place from the Thursday to the Sunday of the second last week of June. That means this year's extravaganza will be held from 20 to 23 June.

Frankie Atkinson from Cumbria with his junior champion British Blonde cow at the Royal Highland Show in 2023. PA Photo. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The RHS takes place at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Newbridge, which is around seven miles from Edinburgh’s city centre. The Showground will be open from 7am-8pm Thurs-Sat and 7am-6pm on Sunday.

What is there to see and do?

Where to start! There is so much to see and do at the Show that it’s impossible to cover everything in one go.

Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to witness top-class livestock strut their stuff, look on in wonder at the amazing displays of skill in the showjumping rings, shop at a variety of retail stands, sample Scotland’s Larder in the food hall, be thrilled by exciting farriery and pole climbing displays, watch the exciting action in the sheep shearing competitions – you get the jist?

What do I wear?

As we all know, Scotland’s weather can be notoriously unpredictable – yes, even in June! For that reason, it’s best to come prepared – always check the weather before setting off on the day and be ready to experience all four seasons in one day. Essentials to take include a waterproof jacket, light layers, sensible footwear, and sunscreen.

What is there to eat?

Food and drink are one of the most exciting parts of the Royal Highland Show experience. The food and drink hall, Scotland’s Larder, sees artisanal produce from Scotland on display, eat, meet and buy delicious tastes of Scotland.

Once visitors have sampled their way around Scotland’s Larder, they’ll be able to see the results of this year’s Scottish Bread, Honey, Cheese, Butter and Ice Cream Championships unfold. If you’re still feeling peckish afterwards, there is a fantastic selection of food-to-go stands on every corner of the Showground. The Royal Highland Show’s strict Food Charter ensures that only locally produced and ethically sourced food be served at the Show – from delicious venison burgers to tasty fish and chips, finished off with a bowl of Scottish strawberries bursting with flavour.

Which animals can I see?

The Show is the place to be if you are an animal lover – as around 6000 animals flock to the showground over the four days. You’ll be bound to discover some unique breeds you’ve never seen before.

Admire the moo-rvelous cattle, from the iconic Highland coo to the unique striped Belted Galloway. Stare at some special sheep – including what are known as the cutest sheep in the world, the curly-coated Valais Blacknose. Watch in wonder as incredible equines canter past – from the towering Clydesdales to the tiny but strong Shetland Ponies. Witness everything from the magnificent heavy horse turnouts and impressive side saddle displays to exciting show jumping rounds and the hugely fun Pony Club games. Always an amusing sight to see, goat lovers can get up close to these cheeky creatures. Poultry fans can also go nose-to-beak with some of the finest feathered friends in the country.

What is there to do with kids?

The Royal Highland Show offers tons of fun activities for younger visitors – it is also free for those aged 15 and under when accompanied by a paying adult, but note, free tickets must also be reserved in advance online.

The Discovery Centre is run by the Royal Highland Education Trust and offers interactive sessions and activities for children to participate in, all while learning about the countryside and where their food comes from.

Kids will love getting up close to the animals and incredible machinery displays at the Show (just please don’t let them clamber on the displays!) The Countryside Area is also brilliant for little ones, with row boats, bird of prey displays and the honey, goat and poultry marquees – plus, new for this year is a fantastic Kids Zone complete with a woodland walk!

How do I get tickets?

Tickets can be accessed through the Royal Highland Show website - www.royalhighlandshow.org

What is the Royal Highland Hoolie line-up this year - and how to get tickets

The Royal Highland Hoolie will see some of Scotland and Ireland’s liveliest musicians take to the stage with eight folk and country acts set to entertain crowds on the Friday and Saturday evenings.

Friday line-up: Tidelines, Trail West, Peatbog Faeries with special guest Nathan Evans.

Saturday line-up: Derek Ryan, Lisa McHugh, Calum MacPhail and an exclusive appearance from “Cotton Eye Joe” chart toppers, Rednex.

Ticket prices start at £35 and are available to buy from the Royal Highland Show website - www.royalhighlandshow.org

How to get here

The Royal Highland Show is easily accessible from Edinburgh City Centre and from further afield across the country.