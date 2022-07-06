Edinburgh singer Nina Nesbitt wears tampon dress in new pop video to support charity

The former Balerno High School pupil, who will release her new album ‘Älaskar’ later this year, has teamed up with period products company DAME to produce ‘Period Drama Queen’ tampons.

Speaking about the collaboration, the 27-year-old chart star said: “I released a video for my latest single Pressure Makes Diamonds – and in the video I'm dressed as a tampon queen.

“I wanted to donate some tampons to a charity, so I've collaborated with DAME to make these cool Drama Queen tampons.

Nina Nesbitt has released a video for her latest single in which she wears a dress made from tampons. Photo: Nina Nesbitt Instagram

“We'll be donating the profits from every pack sold to Bloody Good Period to support the amazing work they do supporting people with periods across the UK.”

Fans can buy the limited edition Nina Nesbitt tampons here.

In September, Nesbitt will release her new album – and before then she will open for Coldplay at Hampden Park in August.

Speaking about ‘Älaskar’, she said: “Making this album was a completely different experience to anything I’ve made before.

“Although a lot of the music was created remotely, I feel that I’ve processed so much and learnt a lot about the relationships in my life during the last few years. I wanted to capture all types of love in their raw forms, whether it be romantic, heartbreak, friendship, coming of age, familial or self love.

“I wrote ‘Pressure Makes Diamonds’ about trying to navigate my way through the societal pressures I started to feel as a woman in my mid-20s.”

Last November, Nesbitt picked up the coveted ‘Women In Music’ gong at the Scottish Music Awards – and the singer said afterwards she hopes her success can inspire the next generation of young female musicians.

Speaking exclusively to the Evening News after the ceremony at Glasgow’s Barrowlands Ballroom, Nesbitt said: “Seeing someone doing well that you can relate to because they come from the same place makes a huge difference to your self-belief when you’re starting out.

“I hope that any girls who are making music in their bedrooms at home in Scotland can take a bit of confidence from the fact that we all started in exactly the same way.

“It’s hard work, but the Scots will get behind you no matter what town or city or village you’re from and that’s a huge advantage at the start of your career.”

She continued: “I’m really proud to have won the Women In Music award this year. It’s a big honour, especially as it’s from the Scottish Music Awards.

“It was my first proper show back which made it extra special.

“There’s so much great music that comes from Scotland and it doesn’t always get recognised, so it’s important to have this celebration every year.

“I’ve been inspired by some amazing Scottish women, like KT Tunstall who took me on tour in 2017, Amy Macdonald, Annie Lennox and Emeli Sande.