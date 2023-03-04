Edinburgh street food market The Neighbourgood Market returns to Stockbridge in summer 2023
A hugely popular Edinburgh street food market has announced its return this summer. The Neighbourgood Market in Stockbridge will open for enthusiastic foodies on May 17, promising new food and drink traders, events, and the best offering yet.
Organisers said: “WE'RE BACK BABY! The Neighbourgood Market is back for 2023 and we could not be more excited! New food traders, new drinks traders and new events, this year is bound to be our best yet.”
The open air food and drink market has been running since summer 2020, offering a number of stalls and entertainment – including big screens, live music, and quizzes. Organisers said: “What a journey it’s been and it’s so fun to look back on when we first begun! A huge thanks to all our supporters throughout the years, we couldn’t have done this without you. We’re stoked for 2023 and can’t wait to show you the exciting plans that we have in store, who's ready for summer.”
The Neighbourgood Market will be open in the green space off Portgower Place, near Inverleith Park, until July 31. It will be open from 12-9pm on Wednesdays to Fridays and 10am-9pm at weekends, according to its social media pages. Any business interested in having a spot at the market is told to contact organisers by emailing [email protected]