There will be transport delays and public building closures across Edinburgh on Wednesday as the UK sees the largest day of strike action in a decade. Thousands of schools closed for the day because of action by the National Education Union (NEU) and civil servants, train and bus drivers and university staff also stopped work.

Picket lines were mounted outside railway stations, schools, government departments and universities across the country, with unions saying they are receiving strong support from the public. More than 100,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union are on strike, including Border Agency staff at ports and airports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s what you need to know about how it affects Edinburgh today.

University of Edinburgh teachers and students protest outside the University's Chrystal MacMillan Building in George Square as unions hold a National 'protect the right to strike' day. February 1 2023 See SWNS story SWNAstrike.

Transport Strikes:

Edinburgh Airport has warned of delays as the UK Border Force staff go on strike, and will remain so until 7 am on Thursday morning. Train workers are also on Strike, though ScotRail have reminded passengers that the strikes do not involve their staff, and their trains will be running as usual.

Cross Country and LNER trains are affected, with LNER running a reduced service and Cross Country not running any trains on Wednesday. Passengers should check their travel plans ahead of time.

Museums:

The National Museum of Scotland has warned that due to the PCS Trade Union strike, the National War Museum in Edinburgh Castle will be closed, along with the Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder exhibition in the National Museum on Chambers Street. Only level one and two of the National Museum will be open today, everything else, including the Balcony Cafe, the Roof Terrace, will be closed.

Education:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad