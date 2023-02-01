A kink night claiming to be one of biggest in Scotland has been refused permission to open an ‘adults-only’ swingers club at its members-only venue in Sighthill. Private company Cornucopia sought permission to convert the unit located at industrial estate at Bankhead Terrace, but planners rejected the bid on the grounds it would pose "unacceptable” risk to public safety.

Officers also said the change of the former Edinburgh University offices to a swingers club would “fail to encourage, promote and facilitate business and industry uses”.

The refusal has been welcomed by independent councillor Ross McKenzie who is now calling on enforcement to return the former office site to its previous state. He said: "I was contacted by constituents who had serious concerns about the applicants so I'm glad planning permission has been refused.

Private company Cornucopia EH11 Limited refused permission to open swingers club

"As a new councillor, I was surprised to learn that the applicants could change use of the property and open the club prior to receiving permission. I hope that planning enforcement will now ensure that property is returned to its previous state. To be clear, I have nothing against swingers clubs, I just think operators should go through the due process to ensure public safety."

It comes after the council said it would investigate the club which boasts multiple 'playrooms, kink and BDSM areas' plus a cinema and bar, following allegations it held an opening party and is operating without the council's consent.

Blueprints for the west Edinburgh site showed proposed renovations to subdivide the 6,200 sq feet space into around 20 private rooms but some appear to have already been partly completed.Photos on Cornucopia kink night website show these private rooms and members who attend the kink club claim there are nine private rooms which were converted without planning permission months ago.

The private limited company behind the swingers club plans refreshed the kink club website in December after rebrand of ‘the only frequently run kink club in Edinburgh’. Formerly run as After Dark, it already operates weekly events at the site across various spaces like ‘kink alley’ featuring large restraint frames and cell rooms with bars and padlocks.

An investigation was launched at the time following complaints about an alleged opening party. The Evening News can now reveal this was delayed by the council – because it would “prejudice the outcome” of the swingers club application.

Sources from the kink community claim that further massive events are planned for the club which currently advertises on the home page of its website “private hire for those wishing to host events or private sessions”.

Cornucopia EN11 Limited, which set up in January this year after dissolving the previous company before submitting the swingers club plans, describes its activities as operation of arts facilities, ‘other amusement and recreation activities’ and real estate management.