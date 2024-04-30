Edinburgh to host UK premiere of blockbuster floral show from the world-renowned Fleurs de Villes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The world-renowned Fleurs de Villes is bringing a major new floral exhibition to Edinburgh next month.

Set within the magnificent grounds of the Royal Botanic Garden, between May 31 and June 9, Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE will be a truly spectacular event celebrating Scotland’s remarkable art and some much-loved artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking a starring role will be The Monarch of the Glen, Robert Burns, Alexander McQueen, John Byrne, Charles Rennie Mackintosh, Frances MacDonald MacNair, Annie Lennox, and more.

Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE will be a truly spectacular new fresh floral exhibition celebrating Scotland’s remarkable art and the nation’s much-loved artists.

Visitors to the exhibition will experience 15 incredible fresh floral mannequins inspired by these accomplished artists and artworks, with more exciting names to be revealed over the coming weeks, all created by Scotland’s most talented florists.

Whilst admiring Fleurs de Villes’ famous mannequins, visitors will have the opportunity to watch floral demos and talks from local florists and botanical experts, then continue into the historic listed grandeur of the adjacent Inverleith House to explore captivating rooms adorned with more exquisite ARTISTE-themed floral displays.

Delicious botanical refreshments and light bites will be available within the Botanics’ on-site café, including a scrumptious afternoon tea and picnic boxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New for 2024, visitors can enjoy an indulgent cream tea at the Fleurs de Villes Tea Salon on the main floor of Inverleith House, a unique experience available only for the duration of the ARTISTE exhibition.

To kick off the exhibition’s opening weekend in style, Fleurs de Villes will host two exclusive Le Soir evening events on May 31 and June 1, starting at 6:30pm. During these enchanting evenings, visitors can experience the beautiful ARTISTE exhibition accompanied by live DJ entertainment and a floral-inspired drinks menu.

Tickets to Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE (including add-on dining experiences and Le Soir evenings) are on sale now and can be purchased at fleursdevilles.com/edinburgh.