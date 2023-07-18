The magic of the festive season is set to return to the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh this winter as Christmas at the Botanics’ outdoor after-dark spectacular returns for its seventh year.

Reimagined for 2023 with new installations from around the world and a fresh route, organisers have introduced off-peak tickets on selected evenings in November and December. The magical, botanical trail will once again transform the Garden by illuminating the visitor attractions with a one-mile illuminated trail, running for six weeks from November 16 to December 30 for 37 nights.

New installations already confirmed for 2023 include – Crocus has been created by designers of illuminated flowers, Jigantics, who were behind the impressive Lilies on the Botanic Pond in 2022. This meadow of 100 crocuses, measuring in at over a metre high, will gently sway and transform through different shades of colour in time to enchanting music.

Light a Wish by OGE Group, courtesy Light Art Collection, will be on display at the Botanics this Christmas in Edinburgh. Photo by Rikard Osterlund.

- Pampas has been created by TILT, a French artistic studio founded in 2001 that focuses on the exploration of light and its interplay with art, architecture and space. In this installation, visitors can explore the groves of luminous pampas plants which are animated with bright colours.

- Light a Wish has been created by OGE Group, courtesy Light Art Collection and visualises the moment the dandelion seeds disperse in the air, taking your wish with them into the world.

- Other returning favourites include the Christmas Cathedral and the Inverleith House projection.

All the installations are low in energy and selected to be sympathetic to the Botanics’ environment. Regius Keeper of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, Simon Milne, said: “Part of the joy of the trail is for visitors to be in the Garden after dark and to experience and enjoy a new perspective on our plants and landscapes.

“The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh is a Scottish charity, and tickets sales from Christmas at the Botanics help to fund our international plant research, conservation work and education programmes.

“We are more mindful than ever that the festive season can be costly, so the introduction of off-peak lower-cost tickets this year will enable event more people to join us for this fabulous show without breaking the bank.”

Tickets for this year’s show are on sale now. They cost £19 and £22.50 for adults and £13.50 and £17 for 4-16-year-olds. Under 4’s are free. Family tickets cost £62 and £76. Visitors are encouraged to book in advance to guarantee their preferred timeslot.

