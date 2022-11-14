Adeel’s on Elm Row, which sells mobile phones and accessories, taped products promoting special offers onto the barriers at the weekend – after the owner decided to put them down when they were blowing about during high winds.

The manager told the Evening News the unusual form of marketing has worked with customers coming in when they spotted the arrangement. He said the barriers had hampered access – but he stressed he’s positive about having a tram stop nearby in future. The move has sparked mixed reaction from local traders with one praising it as ‘creative’ while a neighbouring shop manager condemned it as tacky.

Shirin, new co-owner of The Cats Miaow on Elm Row said: “Given how fed up everybody is with the tram works, I can see why they have done this. What else could they do, if the barriers keep falling over? It’s very creative. They’ve grasped an opportunity while we are coming up to Christmas.

Adeel's taped products and offers to toppled barriers in Edinburgh's Elm Row (PIC: Susan Rae)

"Small local businesses around here have had a hard time for ages. We just took over here recently but I know many have struggled in the past few years. I can see why they’d do all they can to grab people’s attention. This time of the year will help see businesses through. We are starting to see signs that the end is nigh, all the disruption and works seem to be less now than just a few weeks ago. I think the area is slowly but surely going to be rejuvenated, once it’s all finished.”

But local councillor Susan Rae condemned the decision to put tobacco products on display, saying it would put her off using the shop. She said: “While I am all for ingenuity, taping products promoting smoking to fallen barriers is less a smart marketing idea and more an unacceptable abuse. It would certainly put me off using the shop.”

One shop manager, who asked not to be named, said: “It’s really tacky. We’ve all been hammered by the tram works and we’re all in the same boat. It has been a long road but there’s progress all the time. Safety barriers do serve a purpose. If they have fallen down then the priority should be getting them reinstated in the proper way. Not using them as a street market. It reflects on all of the rest of us.”

Owner Adeel defended the move. He said: “In summer I put offers out on the barriers so when it was windy I thought since I have to put them down on the ground, I might as well try it again. It definitely does work. It doesn’t do any harm.