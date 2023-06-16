Edinburgh Wester Hailes High school u-turns on shorts ban after backlash from pupils and parents
A high school in Edinburgh has u-turned a ban on wearing shorts in the summer after it sparked a backlash from pupils.
Parents said Wester Hailes High had banned shorts this week despite the hot temperatures because some pupils had worn shorts that were ‘too tight’. Pupils and parents had planned to hold a protest at the school on Friday, June 16, but this was cancelled at the last minute.
After the ban sparked complaints from pupils the school has now reversed its decision. Guidance was sent to parents on Friday confirming pupils can now wear black shorts from Monday, June 19, as part of the dress code.
It's understood the school had advised shorts were not allowed to be worn after girls had worn shorts to school that were reported to be ‘unacceptable’. Baffled parents said the move ‘made no sense’ and claimed the school even sells shorts. But officials said shorts have never been an official part of the school’s uniform.
A council spokesperson said: “The whole school community agree their uniform policy, and following feedback, revised it to allow black shorts to take account of the current hot weather.” Wester Hailes High School has been contacted for comment.