Edinburgh White Stuff relocates flagship George Street store to 'better location' on same street

New flagship Edinburgh store opens in heart of New Town
Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 16:13 BST

A fashion brand has opened its new Scottish flagship store in the heart of Edinburgh.

White Stuff opened the doors of its new George Street shop on Friday, July 7. It comes following the closure of the brand’s shop in the same street and relocation to a ‘better location’. The new shop carries the brand’s updated store design across 2,893 square foot of space over two floors of men’s and women’s clothing.

Serena King, White Stuff’s Edinburgh manager, said: “We already have an incredibly loyal community of customers in Edinburgh and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to our shiny new shop to see our latest summer collections.”

White Stuff has opened its new flagship store in Edinburgh's George Street
White Stuff has opened its new flagship store in Edinburgh's George Street
To celebrate, White Stuff will be hosting a VIP preview evening for its top customers and donating 25 per cent of the opening day’s sales to HomeStart UK Edinburgh, a charity that works with families in the local area, helping them through challenging times. Customers can also enjoy complementary drinks and a gift with purchase throughout the opening weekend.

The new White Stuff shop is located at 49, George Street and is the brand’s 116th shop in the UK and the latest to showcase its new store design. The relocation follows on from the successful opening of a new store in Glasgow’s Silverburn Shopping Centre in May this year.

A look inside the new White Stuff in Edinburgh's George Street
A look inside the new White Stuff in Edinburgh's George Street
