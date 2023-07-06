News you can trust since 1873
All 29 Edinburgh restaurants in respected AA Restaurant Guide 2023 - including The Witchery by the Castle

When the AA recently revealed the top culinary destinations in the UK, Edinburgh came out as one of the best cities for foodies.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 13th Oct 2022, 08:41 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 17:22 BST

In total, 29 restaurants from Scotland’s capital city featured in The Restaurant Guide 2023,

Now in its 29th edition, guide features over 1,400 restaurants which have been awarded Rosettes for culinary excellence by the AA’s professional inspectors.

It provides food lovers with breakdowns of restaurants by county, including a detailed description of each destination, information on latest chef changes, opening times, sample menu prices and images of many of the featured locations.

The Restaurant Guide 2023 is available for £17.99 RRP in bookshops and online.

Have a look through our photo gallery to see all 29 Edinburgh restaurants featured in The Restaurant Guide 2023.

1 Festival Square, Edinburgh, EH3 9SR

1. One Square

1 Festival Square, Edinburgh, EH3 9SR Photo: Third Party

Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian, Princes Street, Edinburgh, EH1 2AB

2. Dean Banks at The Pompadour

Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian, Princes Street, Edinburgh, EH1 2AB Photo: Third Party

78, Commercial Quay, Leith, Edinburgh, EH6 6LX

3. The Kitchin

78, Commercial Quay, Leith, Edinburgh, EH6 6LX Photo: Third Party

10 Lady Lawson Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9DS

4. Timberyard

10 Lady Lawson Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9DS Photo: Third Party

