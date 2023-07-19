Edinburgh woman devastated after dog dies of 'poisoning' at popular park

A heartbroken Edinburgh woman whose beloved dog died following a ‘poisoning’ at a popular park has urged other pet owners to be vigilant.

Labradors Bracklyn and Skye fell ill within a few hours of eating grass cuttings dumped with ‘white-ish residue’ on it under a hedge in Inverleith park.

Owner Judith Drummond rushed them to the emergency vet where nine-year-old Bracklyn was admitted early on Friday morning. Skye, three, was taken to their regular vet but later also had to be admitted for emergency treatment.

Labradors Skye and Bracklyn (left)

By Sunday Bracklyn had deteriorated and had to be put down. Skye is still not eating much but is recovering, Ms Drummond said.

It comes amid concerns about the park after several dogs have become ill in the last week after eating something harmful on grass.

Retired dentist Ms Drummond told the Evening News: “My dogs became ill on Thursday night. They’d eaten grass cuttings under a hedge in the park. Some had white-ish residue and other bits seemed oily in texture. By nearly midnight they were really struggling. Bracklyn wouldn’t get up. She just flopped down and had laboured breathing. I rushed them to the vet and Bracklyn was admitted and put on a drip. Skye went to my regular vet the day after but then had to be taken to the emergency vet. I was told they had bleeding gut caused by ingesting a toxin.

"It has been a rollercoaster. Skye seemed to pick up a bit. I thought everything might be okay. But then Sunday the vet called and said it’d be unlikely they could resuscitate Bracklyn if she was to have a heart attack. I thought enough is enough. I didn’t want her suffering. She was put to sleep.”

Labradors Skye, 3 and Bracklyn, 9

The 63-year-old is devastated and is now hoping toxicology tests can identify what toxic substance her dogs ate. She has also put a sign up by the monument in the park, where the grass was dumped urging other dog owners to beware.

She added: "It’s dreadful. When a dog dies naturally it’s sad but you can accept it. This could have been prevented. I’m shocked that something like this could have happened. I believe until we confirm the substance it would be beneficial to make others aware so I put up a poster.”

“The vet confirmed they had two other dogs in with the same illness, also from the same park. We can’t be sure what the toxin was. It’s strange that grass cuttings were chucked under the hedges like that. Parks staff told me that their grass cutters can’t gather up the grass like that. By Monday the stuff hadn’t been fully cleared away though I reported it on the Saturday.”

One local caterer shared the poster on social media on Tuesday and commented that the park was ‘very quiet’.

Poster in Inverleith park warning dog owners Photo: Herbie of Edinburgh