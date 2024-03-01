Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arthur's Seat has been named the best place to go for a walk in the UK, thanks partly to a major scene in the hit Netflix series One Day.

The UK is home to some of the most beautiful coastlines, green spaces and cityscapes. Still, there are some walking spots that sit head and shoulders above the rest, and Betfair Live Casino has come up with a definitive ranking of the best places to explore on foot.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popularity of each spot was measured by a unique index score based on Trip Advisor rankings, as well as Instagram hashtags and views - with the lower the overall index score, the higher the ranking.

Edinburgh’s Arthur’s Seat came out as the firm favourite, which is no surprise given that it provided one of the most iconic locations in Netflix’s recent adaptation of David Nicholl's bestselling novel One Day. The ancient volcano forms the main peak of the group of hills in Edinburgh city centre within Holyrood Park. The rugged hills are where One Day’s Emma and Dex first venture to enjoy the stunning views of the city after meeting for the first time, playing a pivotal part in their enchanting story.

Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall as Emma and Dexter on Arthur's Seat, in the Netflis adaptation of David Nicholl's bestselling novel, One Day. Pic: Netflix

Coming in second place is another Scottish pick, the Glenfinnan Viaduct. The railway viaduct sits on the West Highland Line in Glenfinnan, Inverness-shire, and was built back in 1897. For train enthusiasts, the Jacobite steam train still runs from here to Fort William and Mallaig in the summer.

For Londoners, Box Hill in fourth place is just an hour outside of the city in leafy Surrey and forms part of the North Downs. With picturesque scenery, stunning wildlife and scenic woodland, it’s the ideal spot for city dwellers craving a peaceful pause.

