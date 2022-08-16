Edinburgh’s first female-centric bookshop celebrates first anniversary by doubling in size
Edinburgh’s first female-centric bookstore has proved to be a huge hit since opening its doors last summer. So much so, in fact, Rare Birds Books has now announced plans to double its size in celebration of its first anniversary.
Since opening in August 2021, the store at Raeburn Place in Stockbridge has sold over 18,000 books, one-thousand tote bags and hundreds of their beloved ‘Book Smells’ candles, which offer the perfect aroma to pair with your favourite tome.
Clearly delighted with a successful first year, shop owner Rachel Wood says: “In the last year, the shop has become a staple in the community, hosting many events including a Tarot Reading workshop, a Make Friends Mixer, author events and even a wedding.
“Thanks to this incredible support from our customers, we are now at a stage where we are able to extend the bookshop even further.”
Celebrating its Edinburgh roots, the store’s bestseller is currently Luckenbooth, by local author Jenni Fagan. This is followed in popularity by some of the year’s biggest hits – including The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid, How to Kill Your Family by Bella Mackie, and Where the Crawdads Sing by Della Owens.
Non-fiction books have also been flying off the shelves, pre-empting the need for the soon-to-open new section of the store.
Wood says: “The demand has been so strong for non-fiction we’re so excited to announce that we’re officially launching this new space in store from Saturday (August 20).
“We will carry a range of books for young readers, and also expand our fiction section by freeing up space currently used by our small non-fiction area.”