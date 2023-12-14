Edinburgh's Holyrood Boxing Gym founded by Trainspotting star Bradley Welsh closes today after 18 years
Edinburgh’s Holyrood Boxing Gym will open its doors one last time today after announcing plans to close the facility earlier in the year.
Founded in 2005 by decorated amateur boxer and Trainspotting star Bradley Welsh, the popular gym has trained local boxers for 18 years out of the Craigmillar building. In October, owners announced they had made the difficult decision to close the gym, describing the Holyrood as ‘a special place with special memories.’
Members will be able to train for the last time today when the gym opens at 3pm with scheduled sessions taking place later this evening. A final farewell to the gym will take place tomorrow at a closed event for members.
Writing in a social media post, Holyrood Boxing Gym owners said: “Well the day has come. HBG last session will take place today. For old times sake the gym will open from 3pm for open session and pads.” They added: “Train hard. It’s all we know. See you there.”
Gym founder Bradley Welsh was shot and killed outside his Edinburgh home in April 2019 when he was 48 years old. But his legacy continued to live on at his Craigmillar gym at 46 Duddingston Road West.
Earlier in the year, Jake Welsh, nephew to Bradley Welsh, said it is with ‘a heavy heart’ to decide to close the legendary Edinburgh gym. He said: “Holyrood Boxing Gym surpassed many people’s expectations and the longevity of the gym without Brad over the last four and a half years has surpassed our own.
“After much thought and consideration, we know this is the right decision. Brad lives on in us all, no more than his wonderful daughter Eva. Now is the correct time for us all to continue his legacy in other ways. Holyrood Boxing Gym is a special place with special memories. For the last four and a half years it’s been the place I felt closest to Brad.” Jake added: “Brad created the most amazing community within his Holyrood Boxing Gym.”