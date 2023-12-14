Holyrood Boxing Gym has been a home to hundreds of boxers in the Capital since it opened in 2005

Edinburgh’s Holyrood Boxing Gym will open its doors one last time today after announcing plans to close the facility earlier in the year.

Founded in 2005 by decorated amateur boxer and Trainspotting star Bradley Welsh, the popular gym has trained local boxers for 18 years out of the Craigmillar building. In October, owners announced they had made the difficult decision to close the gym, describing the Holyrood as ‘a special place with special memories.’

Members will be able to train for the last time today when the gym opens at 3pm with scheduled sessions taking place later this evening. A final farewell to the gym will take place tomorrow at a closed event for members.

Bradley Welsh, boxer and Trainspotting star, founded the Holyrood Boxing Gym in 2005

Writing in a social media post, Holyrood Boxing Gym owners said: “Well the day has come. HBG last session will take place today. For old times sake the gym will open from 3pm for open session and pads.” They added: “Train hard. It’s all we know. See you there.”

Gym founder Bradley Welsh was shot and killed outside his Edinburgh home in April 2019 when he was 48 years old. But his legacy continued to live on at his Craigmillar gym at 46 Duddingston Road West.

Earlier in the year, Jake Welsh, nephew to Bradley Welsh, said it is with ‘a heavy heart’ to decide to close the legendary Edinburgh gym. He said: “Holyrood Boxing Gym surpassed many people’s expectations and the longevity of the gym without Brad over the last four and a half years has surpassed our own.

