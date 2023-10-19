Opened in 2005, Holyrood Boxing Gym was home to hundreds of boxers in the Capital and described as a ‘special place with special memories.’

Edinburgh’s famous Holyrood Boxing Gym has announced it will close its doors at the end of the year.

Founded by standout boxing amateur and Trainspotting star Bradley Welsh in 2005, gym owners have said it is with ‘a heavy heart’ to decide to close the legendary Edinburgh gym after 18 years. Announcing the news on social media, Bradley’s nephew Jake Welsh said: “Holyrood Boxing Gym surpassed many people’s expectations and the longevity of the gym without Brad over the last four and a half years has surpassed our own.

“After much thought and consideration, we know this is the right decision. Brad lives on in us all, no more than his wonderful daughter Eva. Now is the correct time for us all to continue his legacy in other ways.”

Bradley Welsh, boxer and Trainspotting star, founded the Holyrood Boxing Gym in 2005

Jake added: “Holyrood Boxing Gym is a special place with special memories. For the last four and a half years it’s been the place I felt closest to Brad. It’s been the place for toy collections, food-bank collections, sell out boxing shows, hard work, positive change & making people feel better about themselves. Brad created the most amazing community within his Holyrood Boxing Gym.”

Gym founder Bradley Welsh was shot and killed at his Edinburgh home in April 2019 when he was 48 years old. But his legacy continued to live on at his popular Craigmillar gym at 46 Duddingston Road West.

The gym will continue to operate until December 13, with plans still in place for the ‘biggest and best’ toy collection for the Edinburgh Sick Kids Hospital this year. Jake Welsh went on to thank staff for their ‘outstanding effort’ and to regulars who ‘train day after day, week after week’ adding: “We ask you all come and train like it’s your last and make some more memories.”

Hundreds of people have paid tribute to the gym and its staff on hearing the news. One said: “Thanks for the memories, the laughs, friendships and the odd cracked jaw. Life changing for so many. We will never forget, as so many others, hearing the Boss man calling the shots as you walked up the stairs into the gym. Big shout out to all the guys who kept Brad’s legacy going the last four and a half years. I know this couldn’t have been an easy decision.”