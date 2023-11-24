The hub at the Gyle will provide advice and essentials to help Ukrainians to settle in Edinburgh.

A new hub which aims to help fleeing Ukrainians settle into Edinburgh life has opened its doors

The welcome hub at the Vega Building in Flassches Yard to the west of the city will provide help and advice to Ukrainians and aims to help people settle here in the longer term. Refugees will be able to get help and advice on housing, education, jobs, and other services including meeting new people and getting involved in local communities. An adjacent warehouse for donations will also deliver essentials to people living in Edinburgh, as well as vital aid to those in Ukraine.

Around 3,000 Ukrainians are currently living in the Capital, with 350 children and young people attending local schools. The hub, previously based at the NatWest Group’s Gogarburn House, will now be the first port of call for direct arrivals into Scotland. Over 11,000 have arrived in the country since February 2022.

Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack visited the Ukraine Hub at the Gyle along with Council Leader Cammy Day and Chief Executive Andrew Kerr Pic: Greg Macvean

At the opening of the hub, council leader Cammy Day told Ukrainians the city was ‘[their] home as long as [they] require it’. Mr Day said the opening of the hub represents a shift in focus to offering longer term help.

Hannah Beaton-Hawryluk, chair of the Associations of Ukrainians in Great Britain’s Edinburgh Branch, said: "Over the last 20 months, our community has grown to over 3,000 people who have sought safety in Edinburgh. With the support of partners, volunteers, and external agencies, we've been able to expand our work at the Ukrainian Community Centre to provide ongoing support and a safe social space for the community."

Mr Day said: “Since the first days of Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine, Edinburgh has stood shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and that solidarity and support remains undiminished. To our Ukrainian friends currently residing in Edinburgh, I’d like to repeat my message that this city is your home for as long as you require it.

