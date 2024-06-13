As excitement builds ahead of the tournament, Edinburgh residents travelling to Munich have shared pictures of their journey to Germany, donning kilts and Scottish football strips.
Scotland will take on Germany at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena on Friday, June 14 at 8pm. Scotland manager Steve Clarke has locked in his final squad who will have to fight their way out of the group stages as they take on Germany, Hungary and Switzerland in Group A.
Click through our gallery to see locals making their way to Munich ahead of the big match.
