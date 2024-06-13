Euro 2024: Edinburgh residents share images as Tartan Army heads to Germany ahead of opening match

By Neil Johnstone
Published 13th Jun 2024, 19:42 BST
The Tartan Army has touched down in Munich

Euro 2024 gets underway tomorrow night with Scotland taking on hosts Germany in the opening match.

As excitement builds ahead of the tournament, Edinburgh residents travelling to Munich have shared pictures of their journey to Germany, donning kilts and Scottish football strips.

Scotland will take on Germany at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena on Friday, June 14 at 8pm. Scotland manager Steve Clarke has locked in his final squad who will have to fight their way out of the group stages as they take on Germany, Hungary and Switzerland in Group A.

Click through our gallery to see locals making their way to Munich ahead of the big match.

Shaun Davidson shared this picture of his friends as they arrive in Germany ahead of the opening match

Shaun Davidson shared this picture of his friends as they arrive in Germany ahead of the opening match Photo: NW

Edinburgh residents Mark and Fraser find time for a couple of drinks at Venice airport before making their way to Munich

Edinburgh residents Mark and Fraser find time for a couple of drinks at Venice airport before making their way to Munich Photo: NW

Kirsty Chisholm and her family were all dressed for the occasion

Kirsty Chisholm and her family were all dressed for the occasion Photo: NW

This Scottish fan managed to get a ticket for the opening game at the 11th hour

This Scottish fan managed to get a ticket for the opening game at the 11th hour Photo: NW

