2 . Malones Fanzone

The fanzone, at 242 Morrison Street, is fully booked for the Scotland v Germany opener on June 14, but Malones welcome walk-ins. As for the rest of the games, tables can be booked in advance. Head to the website to book a table, or the 3-match package. Pre-booking is available for groups of 6+, and smaller groups will be required to walk-in. Visit www.malonesedinburgh.com/e-landing-page/euros-fanzone/ Photo: Third Party