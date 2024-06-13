Euro 2024 gets underway from Friday, June 14 when Scotland meets Germany in the opening match, and there are many venues, bars, pub gardens, and big screens around Edinburgh which will be showing the matches live.
Unless you're lucky enough to be heading Germany, you'll want to plan where to watch the big games in the tournament. To help you decide where to go, we've rounded up 16 pubs in Edinburgh that will make sure you never miss any of the action.
Bookings may be required at some of the venues featured in our photo gallery, so please see the official websites for more information.
1. Where to watch Euro 2024 in Edinburgh
2. Malones Fanzone
The fanzone, at 242 Morrison Street, is fully booked for the Scotland v Germany opener on June 14, but Malones welcome walk-ins. As for the rest of the games, tables can be booked in advance. Head to the website to book a table, or the 3-match package. Pre-booking is available for groups of 6+, and smaller groups will be required to walk-in. Visit www.malonesedinburgh.com/e-landing-page/euros-fanzone/ Photo: Third Party
3. BrewDog (various venues)
BrewDog is showing all the Euro 2024 matches at its Edinburgh bars - Doghouse on Clerk Street, BrewDog Lothian Road and BrewDog Cowgate. To ensure there are no missed match moments, all bars in BrewDog guarantee punters a seat and view, alongside 2.5L beer towers and an epic sports menu. For more details, visit www.brewdog.com/uk/football/edinburgh Photo: Third Party
4. The Three Sisters
The Three Sisters, situated at 139 Cowgate, is an Edinburgh institution. Wrap up warm and sit in the outdoor beer garden with its large screens, or head inside the huge venue for a warmer watching experience. The Three Sisters will be screening all the games, and places can be booked via the pub's website - www.thethreesistersbar.co.uk/euros-2024/ Photo: Lisa Ferguson
