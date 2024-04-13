Family pet dogs: These are the 10 most popular dog breeds in Edinburgh – including the beautiful Labrador

Top of the pups: Discover what the 10 most popular dog breeds are in Edinburgh
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 10th Apr 2024, 16:13 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2024, 03:09 BST

Thursday (April 11) marks National Pet Day, a day celebrating the joy pets bring into people’s lives and aims to encourage people to help reduce the number of animals in shelters.

Ahead of the celebrations, Betway carried out a study to find out the most popular dog breeds across Edinburgh

They used Brandwatch, a social listening tool, to analyse the total number of monthly online mentions of the favourite dog breeds over the past year.

Did your dog make it into the list? Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 10 most popular dog breeds in Edinburgh.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 10 most popular dog breeds in Edinburgh.

1. Top 10 most popular dog breeds in Edinburgh

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 10 most popular dog breeds in Edinburgh. Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
In first place for Edinburgh, the Jack Russell had 1,373 monthly mentions,

2. Jack Russell

In first place for Edinburgh, the Jack Russell had 1,373 monthly mentions, Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
In second place, Labarador had 1,347 monthly mentions.

3. Labarador

In second place, Labarador had 1,347 monthly mentions. Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
In third spot, Bulldog had 1,304 monthly mentions.

4. Bulldog

In third spot, Bulldog had 1,304 monthly mentions. Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.