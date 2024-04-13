Thursday (April 11) marks National Pet Day, a day celebrating the joy pets bring into people’s lives and aims to encourage people to help reduce the number of animals in shelters.
Ahead of the celebrations, Betway carried out a study to find out the most popular dog breeds across Edinburgh
They used Brandwatch, a social listening tool, to analyse the total number of monthly online mentions of the favourite dog breeds over the past year.
Did your dog make it into the list? Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 10 most popular dog breeds in Edinburgh.
