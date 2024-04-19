Famous Edinburgh street named as 'Britain's most overrated tourist trap' outside of London
A new report shines a light on Britain’s most overrated tourist spots – and a famous Edinburgh street has been ranked as the most underwhelming place to visit outside of London.
The Royal Mile, with the Castle at its head and the Palace of Holyroodhouse at its foot, draws tourists from around the world every year. But new research has shown that it may not be living up to visitors' expectations.
Preply's new study has looked at popular tourist attractions throughout the UK, and analysed visitor reviews from two leading travel platforms to identify which locations are deemed the most "underwhelming" and "overrated" by travellers.
Topping the list is The London Eye, which was crowned as the most overrated and underwhelming tourist trap in the UK, with 1,028 reviews sharing their disappointment with the attraction.
Next up is The Royal Mile, which ranks as the UK’s second most overrated tourist trap, with 615 people venting their frustrations with the attraction.
Third place goes to Stonehenge, with 497 negative reviews. While Stonehenge is somewhat of a cultural icon in the UK, some reviewers think it’s overpriced and disappointing in person.
Edinburgh Castle took fifth place on the list, with 444 negative reviews.
Preply’s language expert, Sylvia Johnson, shares her advice for ensuring a smooth, stress-free trip:
Set realistic expectations
“Firstly, make sure to set realistic expectations for your trip. This will help you roll with the punches and appreciate the unique moments that arise, even if they weren't part of the original itinerary.”
Do your research and understand the culture before you go
“Research your destination thoroughly – learn about local customs, dress codes, and social etiquette. Understanding the culture will not only prevent any faux pas, but also allow you to immerse yourself more deeply and appreciate the nuances of the place you're visiting.”
Avoid high season
“Look into shoulder seasons or even the off-season for your chosen location. You might be surprised by the lower prices, smaller crowds, and even more pleasant weather you'll encounter.”
Seek out local experts
“Try to connect with people who live in your destination city or region. They can recommend hidden gems, off-the-beaten-path experiences, and authentic local restaurants you might otherwise miss.”
Learn the language before you go
“While you don't need to be fluent, learning a few basic phrases in the local language can significantly improve your travel experience. Even a simple "hello," "thank you," or "please" can go a long way in showing respect and establishing a connection with the locals.”
