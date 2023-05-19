Lewis Capaldi has released his sophomore album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ today (May 19), and fans have not been disappointed. The Glasgow-born singer released the album almost four years to the day after the release of his debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.’

According to fans, “four years waiting was absolutely worth it,” as the heartfelt album seems to have surpassed expectations. Announcing the album had dropped on Instagram, Lewis wrote: “Almost 4 years to the day since my first album came out I’m so happy that ‘broken by desire to be heavenly sent’ is finally yours! I hope you love it as much as I do ❤️ listen now in my bio x.”

Fans flooded the comments, with many saying the album had left them “sobbing.” One fan said: “There should be some kind of warning before listening to this or something?? Felt like a severe heart attack a few times there. Sure it’s safe? Concerned for public health at this point.”

Another fan said: “Can’t believe you woke up this morning and decided to release the best album to exist,” with another adding: “you will be hearing from my therapist.”

Leading up to the release, Lewis posted a number of Instagram stories explaining how he was feeling about the album finally being out. He said: “I feel very odd this evening because my second album is out at midnight. Some people in Australia, New Zealand are already hearing it, and I’m seeing the reactions, and it’s very weird because we’ve been working on this for four years and so for it to be out is a weird weird feeling.

“I’m usually kind of jokey and silly, but I just wanted to say thank you because it really means the world to me that you’re listening to it, and I hope you enjoy it when it comes out.”

The release came four years after Lewis' debut album

Speaking in an interview with The Project, Lewis said he felt “relieved” that the album was finally out, particularly after the pressure that came from trying to replicate the success of his first. He said: If I can be honest, if I can liken it to anything it's like I have been holding in a s*** for as long as I can remember. And I've just now started to relieve myself upon the general public. That's what it feels like.”

Lewis followed this with another series of stories in which he told fans that everyone who worked on the record was out celebrating, while Lewis was at home alone, waiting for the album to drop.

He questioned what one was meant to do on the eve of an album release, saying that he wasn’t celebrating because he had to be in London in the morning to kick off his release celebrations. He then joked that he couldn’t go to the pub for a drink or two because he is unable to “control [his] impulses.”

Just eight hours after the album’s release, Lewis posted an Instagram story saying the album was already Number one on itunes in 21 countries. The album features 12 songs, four of which were released as singles prior to the album’s drop.