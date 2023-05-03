A video of Lewis Capaldi's first ever live performance is available to watch online – and it shows the chart-topping singer covering Paolo Nutini on stage in Edinburgh, aged just 11.

Grainy footage posted on YouTube shows the West Lothian star performing Nutini's hit Rewind on stage during an all-day event called SOS Fest at Guthrie Street music venue GRV, which is now known as the Mash House.

Even at a young age, it’s clear that from the video that Capaldi was destined for stardom – and he’s since gone on to become one of the biggest-selling artists on the planet.

Looking back on his first steps to stardom, Capaldi, now 26, said: “I don’t know if you remember that Orange Unsigned Act that was on Channel 4. This guy, Tommy Reilly, won it and I supported him as my first gig.

“It was an all day festival called SOS Fest in the GRV in Edinburgh which is now called the Mash House. I went on first on the wee acoustic stage and no one was really there.

“Right before Tommy went on, this guy Ross Coutts realised I was still there and said the changeover was taking longer than expected if I wanted to jump on and sing two or three songs. For me as an 11-year-old, it was next level.

There’s a video of me online singing Rewind by Paolo Nutini. Everyone starts singing along to the chorus and you can see the moment where the pin drops with me like ‘I’m f****** pursuing this.

“My face just lights up - the video looks like it’s been filmed on a f****** toaster – but you can see the exact moment I go ‘I’m having some of this’.”

You can watch the footage of Capaldi’s first ever gig on YouTube now.

Last month, Capaldi opened up about his relationship with new girlfriend Ellie MacDowall, the Edinburgh-born actress and model he has been dating for several months now.

The Someone You Loved hitmaker’s relationship with Ellie, 23, first became public late last year, when they were pictured out on a date together.

In February, they were spotted at London's O2 during the BRITS, with onlookers saying they looked ‘very loved up’, and even shared a kiss in the audience.

During an interview on Scott Mills BBC Radio 2 show, he said: “I have a girlfriend and that’s going really well, I am happy chappy, she’s a lovely lady I feel good about everything.”

Later this year, Ellie will be seen on our TV screens in new biopic Archie, which focuses on Hollywood legend Cary Grant.

The four-part drama series, which will air on ITV's new streaming service ITVX, will see the actress playing the part of his daughter, Jennifer Grant.

The documentary, How I’m Feeling, which explores Lewis’ rise to fame, as well as his mental health struggles and Tourette’s journey, is available to watch now on Netflix.

“I’m pretty terrified for people to see this documentary if I’m quite honest, but I’m also really proud of it,” he said recently.

