The 42-year-old died after police were called to a ‘disturbance’ at her home

A fundraiser has been launched in memory of a Broxburn mum who has been described as a ‘beacon of joy and positivity’.

Chitsidzo ‘Veronica’ Chinyanga was discovered injured at her home in the Curnnighar Road area at around 7.55pm on Sunday, June 9.

The 42-year-old, who was originally from Zimbabwe, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she later died.

Family friend Ottilia Mthimkhulu, also from Broxburn, has now set-up a GoFundMe page to help her family in the aftermath of her death.

She said: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of our beloved sister, loved mum, niece and mum to all affectionately known as Vee. Vic’s unexpected departure from this world has left us all in shock and deep sorrow.

Chitsidzo (Veronica) Chinyanga, 42, from Zimbabwe, died after a disturbance at her Broxburn home on Sunday, June 9. | Submitted

“Vee was a beacon of joy and positivity, always radiating warmth and kindness to everyone she encountered. Her infectious laughter and boundless love for people touched the lives of many.

“The goal we have is to give Vee and her family in Zimbabwe the chance to pay their respects and say their final goodbye until we meet again.

“Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference in helping us bring her loved ones (to the funeral). Your generosity will provide solace to our grieving hearts and ensure that Vic’s legacy continues to shine brightly.

“Please consider donating and sharing this fundraiser with your network. Together, we can ease the burden on Vic’s family especially her young children, who are utterly heartbroken at this great loss and give her the dignified farewell she deserves.

“Thank you for your compassion, support, and love during this heartbreaking time. RIP our beloved, Vee.”

