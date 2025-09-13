Edinburgh sisters Susie and Rosie divide opinions after making Gogglebox debut

Two Edinburgh sisters have made their Gogglebox debut, as one of five new families to feature in the latest series of the hit show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Viewers were introduced to Susie and Rosie in the second episode of the 26th series of the Channel 4 show, which aired on Friday night (September 12).

And within seconds of being on screen, Susie revealed that she holds an opinion which may be unpopular amongst Scots - she snubs Scottish tap water in favour of bottled water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I haven’t drank tap water since 1993. Now I know what you’re going to say - fussy cow, what are you playing at? I think it’s a horrible habit now, I think I’ve just got an addiction to bottled water. Because in Scotland our water is beautiful and gorgeous to drink but I just haven’t done it for 32 years so no, I can’t start now,” she said.

And despite living in a country famed for its rugged landscapes and stunning scenery, 70-year-old Susie also revealed that she doesn’t like the great outdoors.

“You know I’m not really interested in fresh air. I like to admire a view from a window indoors - or a car. I feel like fresh air is overrated, it really is,” she said.

It's rumoured that the Gogglebox cast once got paid in takeaways during the early series of the show, but now they reportedly get paid £1,500 a month. That's apparently per sofa, so the couples will get a bigger amount each than the families. Still, no matter what, that's a good amount to be paid to watch TV. | Channel 4

This week’s episode saw the Gogglebox cast tune into various programmes, including Emmerdale, The Guest, ITV News and KPopped. They also watched The Inheritance and 90 Day Fiancé UK - the latter of which Susie branded as ‘the kind of trash I adore’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair were left unimpressed by a challenger on You Bet! On Tour, who bet that he could complete a show jumping course on foot faster than a horse. Contestant Dylan won the bet, having completed the course three seconds quicker than the horse and rider.

But the Edinburgh sisters questioned the fairness of the result.

“I also think the other guy had the advantage of being able to leap himself over while holding on to the poles which actually isn’t in the spirit of the game,” said Rosie, 68. She added: “I think there was a little cheat there.”

And an episode of This Morning saw the sisters disagree on whether watching television in the morning was a good thing to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosie said: “We don’t have the telly on in the morning. It was banned because otherwise they never got ready for school on time in the morning so I just said no TV.”

“It’s the first thing I put on sadly in the morning after the kettle,” Susie replied.

The sisters’ first appearance on Gogglebox has divided opinions among fans of the show, with many having said they loved the addition of the women.

Taking to Instagram after the show, one viewer said: “Love Susie and Rosie. That sister bond is great.” Another added: “Loving Susie, brilliant energy and personality!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many also showed support for the pair, posting clapping and love heart emojis.

But others said they ‘couldn’t warm’ to some of the new families on the new series. One said: “There are enough people, we really didn’t need anymore. I found last week it now means we’re seeing our favourites a lot less.”

And another said of the new additions: “They are getting so much airtime over others, it’s ruining Gogglebox for me sadly after years of loving it.”

But one viewer, who loved Susie and Rosie on the show, said she believed they would become favourites among the cast. She said: “Susie and Rosie are going to be great, give them time!”