If Iceland is on your travel bucket list, then you’ll be thrilled to learn that flights from Edinburgh to its capital city will now run year-round.

Icelandair’s new service to Reykjavik took off from the Scottish capital for the first time on Friday, September 12, with a celebratory reception having been held at the airport.

Celebrations were also in order after the airline announced that, rather than running from September to April as was initially planned, the service will now run year-round due to popular demand.

Stephanie Wear, chief commercial officer at Edinburgh Airport, said: “It’s great to see Icelandair finally land at Edinburgh Airport. It’s the fruition of years of hard work from both sides, and we’re delighted to welcome this newest airline to Scotland’s capital - and to mark the inaugural flight by announcing the service will now extend year-round is fantastic news.

Icelandair will land at Edinburgh Airport later this year for the first time ever, with the Reykjavik route flying up to four times a week. | Pixabay

“Of course, it’s a new flight and a new airline, but it’s also a signal of new possibilities and opportunities. Icelandair provides fantastic onward travel connections to a range of destinations, and we’re always striving to make travel as seamless as possible.

“We continue to benefit from the strength of Edinburgh’s market and the confidence in it, and we look forward to a successful partnership with Icelandair that enhances our route network and supports our growth ambitions.”

The service will operate on a Boeing 737 MAX 8 up to four times a week, connecting Edinburgh Airport to Keflavík International Airport.

Bogi Nils Bogason, president and chief executive at Icelandair, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Edinburgh to our network, especially as we celebrate 80 years of flying to Scotland. The new service opens up this remarkable Scottish city to even more travellers, and also offers the people of Edinburgh and surrounding areas the chance to explore Iceland and beyond.

“With a network of around 60 destinations, passengers can enhance their journey by taking advantage of our stopover program and enjoying a memorable stay in the Land of Ice and Fire while en route.”

He added: “For generations, we’ve had the honour of connecting Scotland’s majestic landscapes with Iceland’s extraordinary natural wonders and far beyond. Introducing our new Edinburgh route is a testament to our long-standing commitment to Scottish travellers, and we look forward to welcoming both loyal and first-time passengers as we strengthen the bridge between our nations.”