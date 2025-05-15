Edinburgh Airport announces new flights to one of Europe's 'coolest' capital cities

Holidaymakers will soon have a ‘cool’ new destination to visit when Icelandair lands at Edinburgh Airport for the first time.

Icelandair will operate the Edinburgh to Reykjavik service from September to April, flying up to four times a week between Keflavík International Airport and Edinburgh Airport, now part of the VINCI Airports network.

The new service provides direct connectivity to Iceland’s capital city, as well as onward transatlantic connections, opening the option for passengers to add a stopover in Iceland at no additional airfare.

It will operate on a Boeing 737 MAX 8, with economy and premium cabin options, and the first flight will launch on Friday 12 September.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming another new airline to Edinburgh Airport, especially as this is some-thing we have been working on for several years.

“Providing more connections from Scotland’s busiest airport is what drives us, and Icelandair provides fantastic direct connectivity to Reykjavik as well as its strong onward connectivity to countries like Canada and the USA.

“This is another fantastic show of confidence in Edinburgh Airport, our market, and the clear demand for travel, and we look forward to seeing the Icelandair tailfin arrive here in September.”

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair president and CEO, said: “We are very excited to add Edinburgh to our network, particularly in our 80th year of flying from Scotland. Not only will this give the people of Edinburgh and surrounding areas the opportunity to visit Iceland and other great destinations on our network, but it will also allow more access to the beautiful capital of Scotland. Our network now spans more than 60 destinations, and travellers can make the most of their journey by taking advantage of our stopover programme, enjoying a stay in Iceland along the way.”

Minister for Connectivity, Jim Fairlie, said: “I welcome the announcement of Icelandair’s new service between Edinburgh and Keflavik International Airport, further strengthening our connectivity to Iceland’s capital and its access to onward destinations like the USA and Canada.

“This will provide additional connectivity for Scottish business and help grow the economic benefits of our tourism sector by giving inbound travellers more choices when it comes to planning travel to Scotland.

“This announcement is also a demonstration of Icelandair’s continued commitment to Scotland in a highly competitive environment.”