Locals are holding a vigil on Monday afternoon to show support for Gorgie Farm which has been forced to close due to “serious financial challenges”.

The gathering, organised by the Save Gorgie Farm Forever campaign, will take place outside the beloved city farm at 2pm on Monday. The farm, which is operated by charity Love, had recently warned patrons that it may be forced to close and despite efforts to save it, its fears became a reality.

Last month, Love chief executive, Lynn Bell, said: “We have tried everything to avoid this situation, however with Covid and now cost of living crisis we do not believe we are able to support the Farm alone moving forward.”

