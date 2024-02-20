Granddaughter of Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’ spotted in Edinburgh enjoying drinks at city centre venue
The granddaughter of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán has been spotted enjoying drinks in Edinburgh.
Frida Sofia Guzmán Munoz posed for photographs in front of Edinburgh Castle before popping into the Johnnie Walker Experience on Princes Street for a whisky tasting session.
The teenager, who shared footage from her trip with her 100,000 Instagram followers, is the daughter of Guzmán’s eldest son, Édgar Guzmán López, who was killed in a cartel shootout in Culiacan, Sinaloa, in 2008, aged just 21. Her infamous grandfather, who is Mexico's most infamous cartel leader, is serving a life sentence in the United States.
According to The Herald, Frida has visited various locations in Scotland as part of her visit to Europe, which kicked off with a trip to London in January. Photos uploaded to her Instagram account show her at various Edinburgh beauty spots, as well as Loch Ness, where she embarked on a boat trip to find the mythical monster.