Frida Sofia Guzman Munoz, the granddaughter of a Mexican drug kingpin 'El Chapo', has been spotted enjoying a holiday in Edinburgh. Photos: Instagram

The granddaughter of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán has been spotted enjoying drinks in Edinburgh.

Frida Sofia Guzmán Munoz posed for photographs in front of Edinburgh Castle before popping into the Johnnie Walker Experience on Princes Street for a whisky tasting session.

The teenager, who shared footage from her trip with her 100,000 Instagram followers, is the daughter of Guzmán’s eldest son, Édgar Guzmán López, who was killed in a cartel shootout in Culiacan, Sinaloa, in 2008, aged just 21. Her infamous grandfather, who is Mexico's most infamous cartel leader, is serving a life sentence in the United States.