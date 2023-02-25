There are many things to choose from but here are ten things we love most about Edinburgh
Edinburgh is a city full of character, unrivalled views, fascinating history, top restaurants and bars and it is home to some of the world’s best cultural events.
When it comes to reasons we love Scotland’s Capital, the list is endless. But here are 10 top reasons why we think it’s the best place in the world.
1. Stunning views
If you want to find cracking panoramic views, it's hard to beat what's on offer in Edinburgh. Views from the likes of Calton Hill and Arthur's Seat are unrivalled in our opinion!
Photo: Jeremy Stockton
2. Cocktail bars
Edinburgh is home to many cocktail bars, from speakeasy-type venues to rooftop bars. And many of those have been featured in lists of the world's best.
Photo: Neil Hanna
3. Quirky streets
Quirky streets like Victoria Street are some of the most photographed locations in Edinburgh. Known as the real-life Diagon Alley, it is famous because it is thought by many to have been the inspiration behind the wizard shopping street in Harry Potter books.
Photo: Scott Louden
4. Fascinating history
There is an interesting history around every corner in Edinburgh. Mary Kings Close is one place steeped in history. Found beneath the capital's City Chambers, it is a spooky, historic close where real people lived between the 17th and the 19th centuries. Ghostly spectres are said to haunt the close to this day.
Photo: Callum Bennetts