3 . North Bridge

Reporter Neil Johnstone's favourite spot in Edinburgh is North Bridge. "It was one of my first memories of Edinburgh. I remember walking up the bridges when I was about 11 and not knowing how to access the streets below. After living here for 15 years on and off it's always been one of my favourite places to walk (prior to construction works). I always loved the views of Arthur's Seat, the castle, Calton Hill - most of Edinburgh's landmarks can be seen from that spot. There aren't many places where you get the buzz of a city and a view of an extinct volcano at the same time.

Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden