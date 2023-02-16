With so many interesting and breathtaking spots all over Edinburgh, we asked our reporters for their favourite spot in the Capital. Whether it’s a world-famous tourist attraction like Edinburgh Castle, a green spot to grab some peace and quiet such as the Meadows or a hidden gem, everyone has a favourite spot in the city they like to spend their time.
1. Colinton Dell
Colinton Dell is News reporter Kevin Quinn's favourite spot in Edinburgh. "I like to go for a run or a cycle in the Dell, it's nice to get out in the fresh air and clear my head," he said. "I love that Edinburgh has spots like this, a countryside oasis in a bustling city, where you can enjoy all the sights and sounds of nature. I particularly like heading through the colourful Colinton Tunnel (pictured) and admiring the community artwork on display, which is often updated, keeping things interesting."
Photo: Neil Hanna
2. Greyfriars Kirkyard
Evening News reporter Rachel Mackie's favourite spot in Edinburgh is the world famous Greyfriars Kirkyard off the Grassmarket. She said: "My favourite place is Greyfriars Kirkyard. During the lockdown, I would cycle there every day to get my hour outdoors. I could wheel my bike around the gravelled path and just breathe a bit better, it's such a beautiful and peaceful place with so much history. It really is special."
Photo: sub
3. North Bridge
Reporter Neil Johnstone's favourite spot in Edinburgh is North Bridge. "It was one of my first memories of Edinburgh. I remember walking up the bridges when I was about 11 and not knowing how to access the streets below. After living here for 15 years on and off it's always been one of my favourite places to walk (prior to construction works). I always loved the views of Arthur's Seat, the castle, Calton Hill - most of Edinburgh's landmarks can be seen from that spot. There aren't many places where you get the buzz of a city and a view of an extinct volcano at the same time.
Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden
4. The Meadows
Speaking about her favourite spot in Edinburgh, Evening News editor Rhoda Morrison said: "The Meadows is my go-to place for a nice long walk with a coffee or a run but it’s also great for picnics and things in the summer. We’re really lucky to live so near to a green space like that, which has beautiful views of the city, including the castle and Arthur’s Seat."
Photo: Michael Gillen