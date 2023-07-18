A historic Leith bridge has reopened after a pub transformed it into a walkway and lit-up beer garden.

Landmark Rennie’s bridge has been brought back to life after works were completed to repair and conserve the category-A listed bridge, one of only three left in the world.

The swing bridge which is leased by pub Teuchters Landing from Forth Ports was closed for months as part of the restoration works. The pub’s new customer terrace now runs across the timber bridge, overlooking the Water of Leith.

The bridge has reopened. Photo by Friends of the Water of Leith Basin.

Friends of the Water of Leith Basin shared photos on social media of the long-awaited reopening.

Dock Place bar Teuchters is a local go-to for its wide selection of craft beers, famous whisky ‘hoop of destiny’ game, cosy fireside nooks and a favourite spot to watch the rugby.

Work started to repair the bridge in February to replace the timber structure, install bollards and remove trolley rails. It was due to be completed by the start of May to coincide with the coronation bank holiday weekend but work was delayed a few months.

Repairs to the bridge which was constructed around 1800 as part of the design of Leith docks. will also see the installation of metal detail, protective mesh and new timber blocks below existing railing uprights.