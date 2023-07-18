Historic Edinburgh bridge reopens as pub beer garden and walkway
A historic Leith bridge has reopened after a pub transformed it into a walkway and lit-up beer garden.
Landmark Rennie’s bridge has been brought back to life after works were completed to repair and conserve the category-A listed bridge, one of only three left in the world.
The swing bridge which is leased by pub Teuchters Landing from Forth Ports was closed for months as part of the restoration works. The pub’s new customer terrace now runs across the timber bridge, overlooking the Water of Leith.
Friends of the Water of Leith Basin shared photos on social media of the long-awaited reopening.
Dock Place bar Teuchters is a local go-to for its wide selection of craft beers, famous whisky ‘hoop of destiny’ game, cosy fireside nooks and a favourite spot to watch the rugby.
Work started to repair the bridge in February to replace the timber structure, install bollards and remove trolley rails. It was due to be completed by the start of May to coincide with the coronation bank holiday weekend but work was delayed a few months.
Repairs to the bridge which was constructed around 1800 as part of the design of Leith docks. will also see the installation of metal detail, protective mesh and new timber blocks below existing railing uprights.
The anticipated opening comes after the outdoor seating area at Teuchters was closed for more than four years. Director John Tindal previously told the Evening News: “We are very excited to bring the bridge back to its former glory. We’ve had huge support from the local community who are looking forward to seeing the bridge brought back into use for the public. Our outdoor area has been shut for four and a half years now so it will be amazing to see folk sitting out again. It is a great vista across the water and a unique spot. We’re hoping it will open in May so we can get most of the summer.”