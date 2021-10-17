The iconic trolley shown vanishing into the wall under the Platform 9 ¾ sign is usually found at Kings Cross Station – where Harry Potter and his friends use it to access the platform and catch the Hogwarts Express.

It is visited by around two million fans every year, all desperate to get a picture with the gateway to the magical world.

It is currently on tour around the UK and will be sitting in Edinburgh Waverley from October 16 to October 18, so make sure you don’t miss out!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How long is Harry Potter's Platform 9 3/4 trolley at Edinburgh Waverley?

Yesterday, to celebrate the launch, the first 100 fans in the Capital were surprised with LEGO Harry Potter treats.

Alex McKenzie, 27, said: “I have been a huge Harry Potter fan from since I can remember so it feels great to be a part of the 20th anniversary celebrations.

"The trolley is such a classic scene from the films and recreating it here has been magical”

Jenna Marshall, 7, added: “Posing with the trolley was just like I was actually going to go to Hogwarts. I felt so excited, it was so realistic!”

The tour will continue onto Birmingham New Street Station, then Cardiff Central Station, before heading to Belfast Lanyon Place Station and lastly, Dublin Dundrum Town Centre.

The official 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will be celebrated on the 16th November 2021.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.