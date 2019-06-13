Huge water fight being organised on Facebook for Taxi Outing 2020 after one-man protest

A huge water fight is being organised on Facebook after a one-man protest threatened to rule out the use at next year's Taxi Outing.

A video of the private hire driver laying in the road and blocking this year's parade, which takes children with special needs for a day out annually, went viral on social media earlier this week.

The parade (left) was halted by the one-man protest (right)

It is a tradition for the children in the back of the taxis to use water pistols and water bombs on the waiting crowd and the incident at this year's parade was sparked after the driver claimed he was shot at on purpose.

Following the move, which ended with a police officer asking the man to move on, organisers of the Taxi Outing said that they will be reviewing whether to allow water bombs to be thrown at next year's event.

Edinburgh Taxi Outing committee secretary, Keith Bell, told the BBC Scotland news website: "This is a tradition that has been going on since 1947 and the children get very excited about it.

"I will look at having no water balloons next year, that might be an option, and I will discuss it with the committee. But I would be very reluctant to impose a ban on water pistols on the kids."

Now, members of the public have banded together to created the group, which can be found here, in the hope of organising a water fight for the children to enjoy.

At the time of writing the group, which was created yesterday (Wednesday), has a total of 3,200 members.