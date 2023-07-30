Hundreds of Kate Bush fans came together in Edinburgh at the weekend to recreate one of the legendary singer’s most iconic moments.

Donning red dresses, just like their hero in the music video for Wuthering Heights, they danced to the 1978 hit song in Holyrood Park on Saturday afternoon.

The fans, who were raising money for charity, were joined by others around the world on the day of the singer's 65th birthday.

Hundreds of Kate Bush fans came together in Edinburgh at the weekend to recreate one of the singer’s most iconic moments. Photos: Pamela Cook

Elspeth Spalding, who organised the event in Edinburgh, told the Evening News: “The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever is one of the most joyful days of the year. We had a wonderful day yesterday as people of all ages dressed in red to recreate one of the most iconic film clips ever.

“The rain held off just enough for us to dance. The event was a sell out with over 300 tickets sold. We enjoyed learning and the performing to our audience, after which we sang Happy Birthday to Kate Bush and then we all had cake.

“We were one of a large number of groups all participating in this event internationally yesterday. It was an idea founded by Shambush, a British performance group in Brighton in 2013. Since then, it has become a worldwide phenomenon brought together by a global collective of amateur and professional event organisers internationally.

“We run the event with the aim of spreading joy and celebrating the music of Kate Bush by a choreographed dance to the music of Wuthering Heights. The event is one about movement, dance, and celebration. A chance to recreate one of the most iconic pieces of musical art in a mass group setting.”

Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever event is run exclusively for charity on a not-for-profit basis.

Famously reclusive, Kate Bush only performed once in Scotland, at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh on 13 April, 1979 as part of her first, and last, tour – The Tour of Life.