An impressive new gritty play about a troubled Hibs casual’s relationship with his younger brother was on at the Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh this week.

Colours Run is the brilliant new working class thought-provoking play by local playwright Mikey Burnett, which ran for two sold out nights at Traverse 2.

It’s Derby day. Violent Hibs football casual Pongo, played by Ruaraidh Murray, returns home to tell his brother Pete, played by Sean Langtree, that something bad has happened at the Hibs v Hearts match. But has something far worse happened in their past?

Hibs football casual Pongo, played by Ruaraidh Murray (right), returns home to tell his brother Pete, played by Sean Langtree (left), that something bad has happened at the Hibs v Hearts match that day. | Grace Baker

This gripping 45 minute play is primarily about the bond between two brothers, one the hard man and the other a bit simple and naive,who adores and looks up to his older sibling.

While at its heart this is a gritty working class Edinburgh play, there are some great comedy moments thrown in, including the siblings pretending to be on TV quiz show Who Wants to be a Millionaire?

Edinburgh actors Sean Langtree (left) Ruaraidh Murray (right), excelled in Colours Run at Traverse 2 on Thursday, December 5. | Grace Baker

Secrets and fond memories of their mum who died in her 40s are dropped in to the storyline as the play moves into a more serious and darker place.

In keeping with Burnett's previous work, including his show at this year’s Fringe- The Bookies, things take a slightly odd turn towards the end, with the brotherly bond pushed to the limit.

Written by Mikey Burnett, Colours Run is part of the 4PLAY run this week at The Traverse Theatre, showcasing four local playwrights' works. | Grace Baker

The two actors excelled in their very different roles, with Murray and Langtree engaging the audience throughout, all the way up to a shocking finale which could end the brotherly bond forever.

All in all another impressive five star play by local playwright Burnett, who although again generally focuses on a gritty working class ‘real’ Edinburgh story, he has got the ability to throw in a curve ball to keep the audience on their toes. Showing that, just like in real life, you never know what's coming up around the corner.