4 . Go to the Edinburgh derby

Previously traditionally played on New Year's Day every year, the winter Edinburgh derby has taken place between Christmas and New Year in recent years. Hibs travel to Hearts in a huge showdown in the Capital on Boxing Day this year. I don't know what it is, but this festive fixture just seems to mean more and the atmosphere is always electric. And despite being a Hibs supporter, so not enjoying much derby joy in recent years, I still really look forward to this fiercely contested football match. | SNS Group