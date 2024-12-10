Like most cities, Edinburgh is a hive of activity at Christmas time, particularly in the city centre, with large areas given over to the Christmas festivities, including St Andrew Square, Princes Street Gardens and George Street.
While I do love to visit some of these attractions every year, I also enjoy visiting other parts of Edinburgh at Christmas time, including the Royal Botanic Garden to take in the spectacular annual Winter Light Trail.
And as a big football fan, the festive period also means one thing, the big Edinburgh derby between city rivals Hibs and Hearts. Although previously the traditional New Year’s Day fixture, it has been played between Christmas and New Year in recent years, with the big match taking place this year at Tynecastle Park on December 26.
1. Visit the Dome
The landmark Dome bar and restaurant at George Street is a must visit for me every year at Christmas time. It is not only perhaps the best looking Edinburgh venue during the festive period, but it also smells like Christmas thanks to cinnamon and other festive smells throughout the Georgian building. | National World Photo: Lisa Ferguson
2. Drink a Winter Warmer
While most people like to have a mulled wine during the festive period for a taste of Christmas, I've never been a fan. However, I recently discovered The Innis & Gunn Mulled Winter Warmer drink, made with Innis & Gunn lager and Monkey Shoulder Whisky. For me, this is the perfect drink to warm you up over winter. This tasty treat is available at Edinburgh's Christmas bars and the Innis & Gunn taprooms for the rest of December. | National World Photo: Kevin Quinn
3. Visit the Christmas Market
A bit of a controversial choice, given the recent ire from locals about Edinburgh's Christmas Market in East Princes Street Gardens, with many people at the market often heard shouting "how much!?". Yes it is expensive, there is no getting away from that, but I love to take a wee stroll through the market every year. And while I don't tend to actually buy anything here, you can't deny it just looks like 'Christmas'. | National World Photo: Neil Johnstone
4. Go to the Edinburgh derby
Previously traditionally played on New Year's Day every year, the winter Edinburgh derby has taken place between Christmas and New Year in recent years. Hibs travel to Hearts in a huge showdown in the Capital on Boxing Day this year. I don't know what it is, but this festive fixture just seems to mean more and the atmosphere is always electric. And despite being a Hibs supporter, so not enjoying much derby joy in recent years, I still really look forward to this fiercely contested football match. | SNS Group