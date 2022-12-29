Two online fundraisers have been set up to raise money for the family of a young Bathgate man who died suddenly this week.

Jamie Aitchison’s body was discovered in woodland on Wednesday morning after he was reported missing the previous day. The 20-year-old had been last seen on Tuesday next to the town’s Regal Theatre, with friends and family having desperately appealed for help in finding him.

But Jamie’s body was discovered by police in a wooded area near to Torphichen Road, Bathgate. Jamie’s loved ones have since been sharing happy memories of and heartfelt tributes to the young man, who they said “always had a smile on his face”.

The body of Jamie Aitchison was found on Wednesday morning

Two fundraisers in his name have now been set-up to help the family through this most difficult of times.

Courtney Smith set-up a GoFundMe page, commenting: “After the devastating news I’ve decided to fundraise in Jamie’s memory and to help support Debbie-anne and the family through this unthinkable time. The money raised will go towards easing the financial pressure of the funeral and other costs at this very sad time. Any donations will be greatly appreciated.”

Family friend Michelle Chalmers also started a GoFundMe page. Posting it online, she said: “As the closest friends of Debbie-anne, myself and Leeann would like to support her to help give her beautiful boy the best send-off. It’s hard enough for any mother to lose her child so we would like to support her through this and not have her worrying about funeral costs on top of it all. Any donations would be so much appreciated.”